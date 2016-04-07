Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S. Senate passes bill to combat theft of trade secrets

Legislation would give victimized companies recourse in federal court

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
April 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. Senate has passed legislation that would give companies the right to sue in federal court if their trade secrets are stolen.

Trade secrets, such as customer lists, formulas, and manufacturing processes, are the only form of U.S. intellectual property for which businesses cannot take federal legal action to protect in the event of misuse or theft. Currently, trade secret owners must rely on a patchwork of state laws or the Justice Department to protect their rights.

“For too long, businesses in Delaware and across the country that drive our country’s innovation and economic growth have been losing jobs and revenue because their trade secrets are open to theft,” says Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.), cosponsor of the Defend Trade Secrets Act (S. 1890).

Studies estimate that the theft of intellectual property, including trade secrets, costs U.S. businesses more than $300 billion per year. For that reason, the bill has support from a wide array of companies, including DuPont, Dow Chemical, Pfizer, and Eli Lilly & Co. The White House also backs the legislation.

Supporters hope the 87-0 Senate vote will boost the bill’s prospects in the House of Representatives, where a similar measure (H.R. 3326), with more than 120 sponsors, is pending in the Judiciary Committee.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress passes bill to deter theft of trade secrets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Panel Approves Trade Secrets Bill
Patent Chief Supports Congressional Reforms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE