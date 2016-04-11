Advertisement

Environment

More skimming the Classifieds

April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
I am responding to Nelson Marans’s letter “Skimming the Classifieds” in the Feb. 22 issue (page 2). Maran wonders why the listed academic positions post requirements that the applicant would “have to walk on water” to qualify for. I have been under the conception that (and please tell me if I am misinformed) the applicant has already been picked for this position and that they are fulfilling requirements to advertise the position before a selection is made. Therefore, another applicant would be exceedingly difficult to find.

I also have my own question about the job openings. Industrial position listings have almost disappeared. Why?

Gary J. Banuk
Hanson, Mass

I would like to add a counterpoint to Nelson Marans’s advice to recent Ph.D.s to seek a job in industry or government rather than in academia. I worked in industry before moving to academia, and there are signal advantages to the latter: the freedom to work on whatever science excites you, the opportunity to inspire young people to pursue chemistry, the soothing rhythm and flexibility of the fall-spring-summer academic schedule with its regular breaks and changes of pace, not having to worry about “fifty and fired” (as an industrial colleague of mine put it), the satisfaction of teaching chemistry well to brand-new science majors, and the gratification of seeing former students thrive and succeed in their careers.

In the words of the Miller of the Dee, “I would not change my station for any other in life.”

Tim Royappa
Pensacola, Fla

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

