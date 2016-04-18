Alberta may get more polypropylene

Petrochemical Industries Co. of Kuwait and Pembina Pipeline are studying the construction of a propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene manufacturing complex in Alberta that would make up to 800,000 metric tons of the plastic per year. The companies hope to make their final decision by mid-2017 and open the plant by 2020. PIC is already active in Alberta through its Equate Petrochemical joint venture with Dow Chemical. Late last year, Williams Cos. unveiled plans to build a propane dehydrogenation/polypropylene plant in Alberta with newcomer North American Polypropylene. However, Williams is now said to be considering a sale of its Canadian assets.
