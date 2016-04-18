Advertisement

09416-cover-opener.png
09416-cover-opener.png
April 18, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 16

Silicone wristbands mimic how the body absorbs toxic compounds

Volume 94 | Issue 16
Lab Safety

A simple way to track your everyday exposure to chemicals

Indian drug firms struggle with quality issues

More and more companies are challenged by FDA’s scrutiny of manufacturing records

How to get the good stuff out of chicken manure

Environmental engineers look for sustainable ways to deal with the waste in Maryland

  • Business

    Chemical makers hold research spending steady, but capital spending will stall in 2016

    Spin-offs and consolidation take a toll on big chemical firms’ outlays for research and construction

  • Policy

    Dutch chemical plant under investigation

    Government to test residents living near former DuPont fluorochemicals facility

  • Environment

    Lawn care firm Scotts to stop using neonicotinoids

    Concerns about honeybee health prompts firm to reformulate consumer products

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Single-atom heat engine created

Calcium ion acts like a flywheel in phenomenon predicted by Feynman

Business & Policy Concentrates

