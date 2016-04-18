Another European chlor-alkali facility will phase out mercury-based production. The polyvinyl chloride maker Inovyn says it intends to convert its plant in Stenungsund, Sweden, from mercury to membrane technology by the end of 2017, which is the European Commission’s deadline for converting. Several firms, including Inovyn in Belgium, have made similar switches elsewhere. Inovyn continues to evaluate options for its plant in Spain, where the lack of competitively priced raw materials makes the investment less attractive, it says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter