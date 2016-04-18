Calgon Carbon buys Arkema business

Calgon Carbon will acquire Arkema’s Ceca activated carbon and mineral-based filter aid business for $160 million. The business had sales last year of $103 million and operates six plants in Europe. Pittsburgh-based Calgon, which calls itself the world’s largest producer of granular activated carbon, says the purchase will extend its geographic reach and take it into the adjacent filtration media market. Calgon makes activated carbon, a highly porous material, from coal. Ceca’s raw material is wood.
