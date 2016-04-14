Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Vegetables grown with treated wastewater boost human exposure to pharmaceutical contaminants

Consuming produce watered with reclaimed wastewater increased detectable levels of the drug carbamazepine in people’s urine

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
April 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Photo of assorted vegetables.
Credit: Shutterstock

With freshwater resources dwindling worldwide, the practice of using treated wastewater to irrigate crops is growing. But that practice might have a downside: In a new study, people who ate vegetables grown using such reclaimed water had increased urine levels of carbamazepine, an antiepileptic drug commonly detected in wastewater (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.5b06256).

The randomized, controlled study is the first to directly address human exposure to such pharmaceutical contaminants via produce, says Ora Paltiel of the Hadassah-Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Paltiel and her colleagues gave 34 healthy volunteers batches of produce to eat for a week—either vegetables grown with reclaimed water or organic vegetables grown with only freshwater.

Before the study began, some volunteers had quantifiable concentrations of carbamazepine in their urine while others didn’t. This remained true for participants after a week of eating the organic produce. But after a week of eating produce grown with reclaimed water, every subject excreted detectable levels of the drug.

“This fits what we’ve all suspected but have not shown experimentally,” says Alistair Boxall of the University of York. Although the urine levels were very low—four orders of magnitude lower than those from patients actually taking the drug—people who eat a lot of produce will be exposed to such contaminants throughout their lifetimes, he adds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE