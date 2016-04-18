Florida Award to Richard Adams

Richard D. Adams, Carolina Distinguished Professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the Florida Award, presented by the ACS Florida Section.
The award recognizes leadership and contributions toward the advancement of the profession of chemistry. Adams is being honored for his more than 30 years of contributions to the organometallic chemistry of polynuclear metal complexes and their catalytic transformations of a variety of small molecules. He is also being recognized for his service to the community through editorial and conference organizational activities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter