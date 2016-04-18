Inorganic Nanoscience Award to Raymond Schaak

Raymond E. Schaak, DuPont Professor of Materials Chemistry at Pennsylvania State University and an associate editor at ACS Nano, is the winner of the 2016 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellence in research. The award is sponsored by the NanoCenter at the University of South Carolina.
Schaak is well-known for his creative work in synthetic inorganic nanochemistry. His work provides new paradigms for the design and synthesis of complex inorganic nanostructures by using the concept of retrosynthetic design, which historically has been limited to molecular systems.
Schaak will receive the award, which consists of a plaque and $3,000, at the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia in August.
