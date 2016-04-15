Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Intellia lines up deal with Regeneron and a stock offering

Developer of CRISPR/Cas9 therapies finds a partner and looks to future investors to support its pipeline

by Ann M. Thayer
April 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Pipeline
[+]Enlarge
Intellia is pursuing multiple targets with CRISPR/Cas9 edits
Source: Intellia
Table of Intellia’s CRISR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy programs.
Intellia is pursuing multiple targets with CRISPR/Cas9 edits
Source: Intellia

Capitalizing on continued drug industry interest in CRISPR/Cas9 technology, the gene-editing therapy start-up Intellia Therapeutics has formed a new partnership and is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) of stock.

Last week, Cambridge, Mass.-based Intellia signed a licensing and collaboration deal with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The partners will develop both the underlying CRISPR/Cas9 technology and in vivo therapies against as many as 10 targets. About half the targets will be diseases—such as the protein-accumulation disorder transthyretin amyloidosis—that may be treated by editing genes in the liver.

Regeneron will pay $75 million up front as well as potential milestone payments. In addition, Regeneron has agreed to invest up to $50 million in Intellia’s next equity financing. Intellia’s other drug industry investor is Novartis, which collaborates with the biotech firm in the areas of chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CARTs) and hematopoietic stem cells.

Meanwhile, Intellia, which is a 2014 spin-off of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology firm Caribou Biosciences, has filed to sell up to $120 million worth of stock. If it goes ahead with an IPO, it will be the second CRISPR start-up to do so. In February, competitor Editas Medicine raised about $100 million through its IPO. Its shares are now trading at more than twice their offering price.

Whether Editas’s good fortune continues and Intellia’s stock warrants a similar value is uncertain. The earliest clinical trials by either company are at least a year away. Editas is collaborating on CART therapies with Juno Therapeutics while a third CRISPR/Cas9 competitor, Crispr Therapeutics, works with Bayer and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

At the same time, the companies’ leading scientists and founders are embroiled in a patent interference proceeding over rights to the basic CRISPR technology. Cowen & Co. stock analyst Phil Nadeau expects eventually to see multiple cross-licenses along with additional patents on individual therapies.

“The value in the CRISPR franchises will be determined by their ability to develop successful therapeutic products,” Nadeau told clients in a report.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gilead and Tango expand cancer partnership
Regeneron expands CRISPR partnership with Intellia
Editas and Celgene expand CRISPR cell-therapy deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE