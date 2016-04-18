Juno boosts cellular therapy partnerships

Juno Therapeutics will collect $50 million now that Celgene has exercised an option to develop its cellular therapies targeting CD19 outside of North America and China. Juno’s CD19 portfolio includes three drug candidates; one, JCAR015, is in Phase II studies to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Last year, Celgene paid $1 billion for the rights to opt in to Juno’s cellular therapies. Separately, Juno and WuXi AppTec have started JW Biotechnology in China to pair Juno’s cellular therapy technology with WuXi’s R&D and manufacturing expertise.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter