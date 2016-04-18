Advertisement

People

Karl S. Vorres

by Linda Wang
April 18, 2016
Karl S. Vorres, 88, died on Aug., 7, 2015, in Tucson.

“Karl was a very active fellow who had the ability to work well with others and provide a great deal of help and understanding. He always seemed to be happy with his role in life. He was also interested in and supportive of the ACS Division of Fuel Chemistry for over 50 years, serving as chair and preprints editor, which back in those days demanded a whole lot of effort, particularly before the expansion of digital computers to do the compiling. His latest work involved serving as manager of the Premium Coal Sample Program at Argonne National Laboratory from 1984 to 1995, after which he retired to Tucson. Previously, he had served in the Army, been educated at Michigan State University and the University of Iowa, and worked at Babcock &Wilcox and the Institute of Gas Technology Institute in Chicago.”—Donald Cronauer, friend and coworker

Most recent title: senior chemist, Argonne National Laboratory

Education: B.S., chemistry, Michigan State University, 1957; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Iowa, 1958

Survivors: wife, Nancy; daughters, Carol and Janet; sons, Robert and Steven; and five grandchildren

