Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanowires keep white LEDs flexible

Devices based on gallium nitride keep on shining even when bent

by Neil Savage, special to C&EN
April 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Flexible light-emitting diodes allow designers to create wearable displays, flexible screens, and bendable biomedical devices. Today’s best technology for flexible light sources is organic LEDs. But OLEDs have relatively short lifetimes, and bright ones aren’t very energy efficient. Now, researchers have shown the potential to overcome those limitations by building flexible white LEDs out of a more robust, efficient inorganic semiconductor—gallium nitride (ACS Photonics 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acsphotonics.5b00696). Joël Eymery of France’s Alternative Energies & Atomic Energy Commission; Maria Tchernycheva of the University of Paris, Saclay; and colleagues grew GaN nanowires on a sapphire substrate and embedded them in polydimethylsiloxane laced with a commercially available phosphor, yttrium aluminum garnet doped with cerium. The team peeled the material from the substrate and sandwiched it between a silver nanowire mesh and a thin metal foil, which serve as electrodes. The device’s conversion efficiency—the ratio of electrons in to photons out—reached 9.3%. That’s low, but flexible devices’ efficiencies don’t need to be as high as those of general lighting applications, Eymery says. The devices could be bent to a radius of 5 mm without any reduction in performance.

Photos of a flexible white LED made of gallium nitride nanowires.
Credit: ACS Photonics
Bending this white-light nanowire LED does not impede its performance.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New alloy could shrink perovskite solar cell cost
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quantum dots patterned using heat instead of UV light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanowire solar cells withstand more radiation than their flat counterparts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE