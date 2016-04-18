Nominations sought for Pauling Medal

Nominations are being accepted for the 2016 Linus Pauling Medal Award. Sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society’s Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland local sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at a symposium to be held this fall at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash.
Nominations should consist of a concise curriculum vitae that lists significant publications, honors, and awards, along with a summary (400–1,000 words) of scientific achievements, including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the nominee’s work.
E-mail a single pdf that includes all nomination documents by May 23 to pauling2016@chem.plu.edu with “nomination” in the subject head. For details, visit www.plu.edu/chemistry/pauling2016.
