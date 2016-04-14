Obama hosts his last Science Fair

A nine-year-old took his enthusiasm for 3-D printing all the way to the White House, where he met President Barack Obama last week. Jacob Leggette of Baltimore, Md., who creates toys using a 3-D printer, watches as Obama blows a soap bubble using a bubble wand that Leggette 3-D printed. The event, started by the Obama Administration in 2010, marks the President’s sixth and final White House Science Fair.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter