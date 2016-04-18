Paper company makes lignin from pulp

In a Canadian first, forest products company West Fraser has begun producing lignin in a $24 million facility at its pulp mill in Hinton, Alberta. The company will use the papermaking by-product to make a natural adhesive for its engineering wood products, where it will substitute for synthetic resins. The company says lignin can also be used to make renewable chemicals, thermoplastic composites, and packaging.
