Re: ‘orgo’ as shorthand

Use of the word “orgo” in Bethany Halford’s story about organic chemistry education brought up some strong feelings in readers. So much so that detractors and defenders of the word took to C&EN’s website to voice their opinions. Some of their comments are highlighted below, as are the results of a Twitter poll conducted by fellow C&EN reporter Jyllian Kemsley (@jkemsley) gauging public perception of the word.
Please, do not ever shorten “organic” or “organic chemistry” to “orgo.” I cringed every time I saw that in the article and almost stopped reading it.
- Gail Shelly via C&EN’s website
“P-chem” is physical chemistry, “o-chem” or “orgo” is organic chemistry, “gen-chem” is general chemistry ... deal with it.
- Rick Venegas via C&EN’s website
I do not think shortening “organic chemistry” to “orgo” is an affront to the subject but rather simply recognizes that is what probably 99% of college students call it.
- Crystal Baus via C&EN’s website
Using the term “orgo” disrespects the discipline. Sounds like a monster (ogre? orc?) from Middle Earth and could be considered an affront.
- Jeff via C&EN’s website
