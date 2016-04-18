Sean Parker launches cancer institute

The foundation started by tech billionaire Sean Parker is putting up $250 million to create the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which will support 300 researchers across six academic cancer centers. The institute plans to develop cell-based therapies, expand the number of patients who benefit from checkpoint therapies, and find tumor antigen targets that could lead to cancer vaccines. Any intellectual property it generates will be licensed or spun off into a company, with proceeds being divided between the institute and the six academic sites.
