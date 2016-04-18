Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Single-atom heat engine created

Calcium ion acts like a flywheel in phenomenon predicted by Feynman

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
April 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Johannes Rossnagel
Radio-frequency electrodes (silver) heat this trapped calcium ion (blue), which is the core of a single-atom heat engine.
An illustration of a trapped calcium ion that functions as the core of a single-molecule heat engine.
Credit: Courtesy of Johannes Rossnagel
Radio-frequency electrodes (silver) heat this trapped calcium ion (blue), which is the core of a single-atom heat engine.

A German team has fulfilled a prediction made decades ago by physicist Richard Feynman: a heat engine composed of a single atom (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aad6320). Heat engines, which convert thermal energy to mechanical work, have been used in various forms for several hundred years. Over the past decade, scientists have designed ever-smaller heat engines, with the smallest being composed of a single molecule. Now, the German team, led by Kilian Singer of the University of Kassel and Johannes Rossnagel of the University of Mainz, has trapped a calcium ion (40Ca+) and alternately cooled and heated it with lasers and electric fields. The temperature differences produced by heating and cooling caused the atom to oscillate harmonically in an axial direction, “similar to the flywheel of a mechanical engine,” the authors say. They envision a wide variety of future applications, such as single-atom refrigerators and pumps.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Weighing the proton
Superconducting Graphene
Superconductivity Record Broken

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE