People

Stephen L. Wythe

by Linda Wang
April 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Stephen L. Wythe
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Shirley Beasley
Photo of Stephen L. Wythe.
Credit: Courtesy of Shirley Beasley

Stephen L. Wythe, 90, died on Nov. 13, 2015, in Knoxville.

“Born in Flushing, in Queens, N.Y., Steve was a member of U.S. Army Company H. 273rd Infantry Regiment, 69th Infantry Division, and was stationed in Germany from 1944 to 1946. Steve was employed by Exxon Corp. from 1953 to 1982. In the 1960s, he managed the domestic plastics and lubricant additives business. After retiring from Exxon in 1982, Steve ran his own consulting business until 1997. He spent most of his retirement years with his wife, Pat, in Pickens, S.C. He enjoyed meeting new people, astronomy, hiking, gardening, cooking, reading, travel, and history.”—Shirley Beasley, daughter

Most recent title: consultant

Education: B.A., science, 1950; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Columbia University, 1954

Survivors: daughter, Shirley Beasley; sons, Stephen, David, Scott, and Christopher; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

