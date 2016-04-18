Stephen L. Wythe, 90, died on Nov. 13, 2015, in Knoxville.
“Born in Flushing, in Queens, N.Y., Steve was a member of U.S. Army Company H. 273rd Infantry Regiment, 69th Infantry Division, and was stationed in Germany from 1944 to 1946. Steve was employed by Exxon Corp. from 1953 to 1982. In the 1960s, he managed the domestic plastics and lubricant additives business. After retiring from Exxon in 1982, Steve ran his own consulting business until 1997. He spent most of his retirement years with his wife, Pat, in Pickens, S.C. He enjoyed meeting new people, astronomy, hiking, gardening, cooking, reading, travel, and history.”—Shirley Beasley, daughter
Most recent title: consultant
Education: B.A., science, 1950; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Columbia University, 1954
Survivors: daughter, Shirley Beasley; sons, Stephen, David, Scott, and Christopher; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren
