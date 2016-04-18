Two companies buy into personal care

Specialty chemical makers Evonik Industries and Clariant are expanding their cosmetic active ingredient portfolios. Evonik has purchased Alkion Biopharma, an Imperial College London spin-off now located in Évry, France. Alkion obtains extracts from plant biomass cultivated in a lab. Clariant signed an agreement to acquire a 17% stake in BioSpectrum of South Korea. The family-owned firm makes cosmetic ingredients based on renewable raw materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter