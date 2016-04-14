Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

University leaders must take responsibility for lab safety, report says

APLU issues recommendations to help schools improve safety culture on campus

by Andrea Widener , Jyllian Kemsley
April 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Presidents and chancellors of U.S. universities must take personal responsibility for changing the lab safety culture in academia, a new report says.

APLU’S core values for a culture of safety

Safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Good science is safe science.

Safety training and safety education are essential elements of research and education.

An improved culture of safety is necessary to truly reduce risk throughout the academic enterprise.

It is best to recognize that diverse methods and flexible approaches will be used by each institution to develop a strong culture of safety, unique to its situation.

Note: To learn how some educators are teaching hazard assessment, turn to page 26 of this issue of C&EN.

The document, published by the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities (APLU), also lays out core values for a culture of safety. It challenges top university officials to create high-level committees responsible for lab safety, to modify tenure and promotion requirements to include safety, and to promote open communication about accidents and near misses on campuses.

APLU and the Association of American Universities additionally sent letters to leaders of more than 260 top U.S. universities calling on them to change the safety culture at their universities.

“We took it upon ourselves to really step up and say to the academic community that we need to own this,” says the University of Tennessee’s Taylor Eighmy, cochair of the committee that authored the report.

Most of the report’s 20 recommendations have been made before by commissions organized by the National Academy of Sciences, the Chemical Safety Board, and the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN.

What makes the APLU guide new is that “there was never really a process that was put together to collect, map, and reference all of the things that are needed to change a culture of safety,” Eighmy says. Each recommendation includes citations to previous reports and a list of best practices.

The APLU report “does a better job of making it clear that the faculty are responsible for the safety of the work they supervise and that the chief honcho of the campus is ultimately responsible,” says Neal Langerman, founder of the company Advanced Chemical Safety.

In particular, adopting the suggestion that safety become part of tenure and promotion decisions “would change the ball game completely,” Langerman says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

National Academies provides new ideas to help address sexual harassment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
University leaders should be responsible for lab safety, report says
Promoting Better Academic Lab Safety Culture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE