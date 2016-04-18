William E. Keller, 90, died on Dec. 31, 2015, in Santa Fe, N.M.
“Bill had an astute financial mind, a commitment to education, and a determination to better the world through his charitable works and philanthropy. He passed on his passions as well as his wisdom to his children, his associates, and to many colleagues in the nonprofit world. Bill loved his garden, traveled the world, enjoyed a round of golf, excelled at stock picking, savored good food, and finished his day with a good single malt. Bill had a rich life; gave back to his community, family, and friends; and will be missed by many.”—Margaret Keller, daughter
Most recent title: division leader, Los Alamos National Laboratory
Education: B.S., chemistry, Harvard University, 1945; Ph.D., chemistry and physics, Harvard, 1948
Survivors: wife, Barbara Van Arsdale; daughters, Margaret, Amber Archer, and Ann Hinnen; son, Eric; and two grandchildren
