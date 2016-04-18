Advertisement

People

William E. Keller

by Linda Wang
April 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
William Keller
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Santa Fe Community Foundation
Photo of William Keller.
Credit: Santa Fe Community Foundation

William E. Keller, 90, died on Dec. 31, 2015, in Santa Fe, N.M.

“Bill had an astute financial mind, a commitment to education, and a determination to better the world through his charitable works and philanthropy. He passed on his passions as well as his wisdom to his children, his associates, and to many colleagues in the nonprofit world. Bill loved his garden, traveled the world, enjoyed a round of golf, excelled at stock picking, savored good food, and finished his day with a good single malt. Bill had a rich life; gave back to his community, family, and friends; and will be missed by many.”—Margaret Keller, daughter

Most recent title: division leader, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Education: B.S., chemistry, Harvard University, 1945; Ph.D., chemistry and physics, Harvard, 1948

Survivors: wife, Barbara Van Arsdale; daughters, Margaret, Amber Archer, and Ann Hinnen; son, Eric; and two grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

