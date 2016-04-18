Advertisement

People

Zafra Lerman wins Andrei Sakharov Prize

by Linda Wang
April 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Zafra Lerman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Photo of Zafra Lerman.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

For her outstanding leadership and achievements upholding human rights, Zafra Lerman has been named the recipient of the 2016 Andrei Sakharov Prize. The $10,000 prize, awarded by the American Physical Society, was presented on April 17 at an APS meeting in Salt Lake City.

An accomplished chemist, science educator, and humanitarian, Lerman is the creator of, as well as the chair of the organizing committee for, the biennial Malta Conference, which takes place every two years and promotes international scientific cooperation and diplomacy as a bridge to peace in the Middle East. The conference brings scientists from 15 Middle Eastern nations together with several Nobel Laureates to solve regional problems, establish cross-border collaborations, and build relationships of trust, especially between Israelis and Palestinians.

Lerman is a fellow of the American Chemical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry, and the Royal Society of Chemistry. She plans to donate the prize money to the Malta Conference.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

