People

ACS participates in USA Science & Engineering Festival

by Linda Wang
April 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 17
On April 16–17, the American Chemical Society participated in the 2016 USA Science & Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C. ACS volunteers led chemistry activities such as demonstrating the chemical reaction in a self-inflating balloon and making bracelets using ultraviolet-sensitive beads. The free expo, which was first held in 2010, takes place every two years and drew more than 350,000 visitors this year. The celebration aims to inspire the next generation to help advance science, technology, engineering, and math. ACS and C&EN were among the many cosponsors of the event.

A woman demonstrates a chemistry hands-on activity for students.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Volunteer Nancy Jensen (left), a program manager in the ACS Office of Research Grants, explains the chemistry behind self-inflating balloons.

