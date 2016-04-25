Advertisement

April 25, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 17

C&EN’s leaderboard for analytical and life sciences equipment makers illuminates corporate strategies, changing fortunes

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 94 | Issue 17
Instrumentation

Top instrument firms in 2015

C&EN’s leaderboard for analytical and life sciences equipment makers illuminates corporate strategies, changing fortunes

C&EN profiles Cherry Murray, Energy Department’s science chief

Murray brings experience in industry, academia, and government to her new role.

For Lewis acids and bases, a little frustration goes a long way

Chemists’ understanding of unquenched acid-base pair reactivity expands to include metal oxide surfaces

  • Biological Chemistry

    Big names downstream of the $1,000 genome

    IBM, Cray, and Dell showcase genomics products at Boston informatics conference

  • Business

    Dry reforming puts CO2 to work

    With new process, Linde seeks to employ the greenhouse gas in large-scale chemical production

  • Business

    Illumina ups investments as its stock drops on lower sales

    Next-generation sequencing leader invests to advance technology use, despite seeing its own sales growth slow

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Firefly-inspired LED shines brighter

Future displays that glow like fireflies could use less energy

Business & Policy Concentrates

Rodents on the job

 

