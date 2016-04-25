Top instrument firms in 2015

April 25, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 17
C&EN’s leaderboard for analytical and life sciences equipment makers illuminates corporate strategies, changing fortunes
Murray brings experience in industry, academia, and government to her new role.
Chemists’ understanding of unquenched acid-base pair reactivity expands to include metal oxide surfaces
IBM, Cray, and Dell showcase genomics products at Boston informatics conference
With new process, Linde seeks to employ the greenhouse gas in large-scale chemical production
Next-generation sequencing leader invests to advance technology use, despite seeing its own sales growth slow