AstraZeneca pushes into genomics

AstraZeneca is launching an effort to incorporate genomics into drug discovery and development. The British drugmaker plans to access 500,000 genome sequences donated by its clinical trial participants and share them with Human Longevity. In exchange it will get access to Human Longevity’s database of up to 1 million genomic and health records. The company will create an in-house Centre for Genomics Research. And it will work with Finland’s Institute for Molecular Medicine to study genes of interest in the Finnish population, which carries a higher-than-normal frequency of rare variants.
