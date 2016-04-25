Biotech firms join for drug linker

ProBioGen has licensed Eucodis Bioscience’s technology to enzymatically link drugs to antibodies. The German contract manufacturer will offer the technology along with its antibody development services. Eucodis engineered its one-step C-LiNK enzymatic method of peptide-based, site-specific conjugation for making antibody-drug conjugates. According to Eucodis, the technology covalently links toxins or other molecules to the C-terminus of either antibody chain, without disturbing the native antibody structure and at a defined antibody-drug ratio.
