Call for papers: NERM 2016

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2016 Northeast Regional Meeting, which will take place on Oct. 5–8 in Binghamton, N.Y.
The symposium will highlight advances in chemistry, with a focus on energy and life-sciences-related research. In addition to 33 technical symposia, four educational and career development workshops, and a poster session, the symposium will feature a plenary lecture by Susan Horwitz of Albert Einstein College of Medicine and an instrument exhibition.
Abstracts are due on Aug. 8. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. More information about NERM can be found at nerm2016.sites.acs.org. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 9.
