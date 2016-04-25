It’s an industrial chemist’s dream to transform carbon dioxide into fuels and chemicals. A few processes do use the abundant waste gas as a starting point for polyols and specialty polymers. Other companies are looking to make chemicals by reacting CO with hydrogen acquired from water electrolysis. But multi-million-metric-ton use of CO 2 as a chemical reagent is relegated mostly to old-school production of urea and sodium bicarbonate.

The German industrial gas and engineering giant Linde is looking to change that.

Company officials claim to have made a breakthrough in dry reforming, a process that reacts CO 2 , instead of steam or oxygen, with methane to yield the mixture of CO and H 2 known as synthesis gas.

Making syngas Different ratios of H 2 to CO result from different industrial processes. Autothermal reforming

2CH 4 + ½O 2 + H 2 O → 2CO + 5H 2 Dry reforming

CH 4 + CO 2 → 2CO + 2H 2 Partial oxidation

CH 4 + ½O 2 → CO + 2H 2 Steam reforming

CH 4 + H 2 O → CO + 3H 2 Water-gas shift

CO + H 2 O → CO 2 + H 2

Dry reforming may be the way to introduce CO 2 into the manufacture of large-scale chemicals such as methanol, acetic acid, and the diesel substitute dimethyl ether (DME), according to Nicole Schoedel, head of chemical development and services at Linde Engineering.

“It is one of the few options where you can use CO 2 without an additional H 2 source,” she says. She says that tapping into methane’s hydrogen simplifies the incorporation of CO 2 in a large-scale chemical manufacturing process.

Dry reforming would be a welcome addition to the slate of methane reforming processes for producing synthesis gas. Companies employ different technologies depending on how much CO and H 2 they need to make a specific downstream chemical.

Partial oxidation is the exothermic reaction of methane with oxygen to yield syngas with a 2:1 ratio of H 2 to CO, ideal for making methanol.

Steam reforming reacts methane and steam under additional heat to make syngas in a 3:1 ratio of H 2 to CO. Often the CO will be reacted with water in a so-called water-gas shift to yield CO 2 and even more H 2 . Ammonia plants and oil refineries, both thirsty for H 2 , use such setups.

Autothermal reforming combines partial oxidation and steam reforming in a single heat-releasing process that results in a 5:2 ratio of H 2 to CO.

Linde’s process isn’t pure dry reforming. The company does use some steam in the reaction to boost the amount of H 2 in the final syngas. Otherwise, dry reforming would yield a 1:1 H 2 -to-CO ratio, too low to make chemicals such as methanol, Schoedel acknowledges. The amount of steam used in Linde’s process can be adjusted to hit the desired H 2 -to-CO ratio.

Dry reforming has been the subject of academic interest for a long time, but the Linde process would be a commercial first. According to James J. Spivey, a professor of chemical engineering at Louisiana State University, the biggest challenge in dry reforming is carbon deposition on the catalyst, also known as “coking.” Under the 800–1000 °C temperatures of the process, the methane breaks up into hydrogen and carbon, which often accumulates on the catalyst.

Steam, present in Linde’s process, alleviates the coking problem because it is a stronger oxidizer than CO 2 . But too much water can oxidize the active metal site on the catalyst. “Linde may have solved that problem,” Spivey observes.

Linde is testing two catalysts, both of which it developed during a four-year collaboration with BASF, BASF’s high-throughput experimentation subsidiary HTE, and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. One, a nickel-based catalyst, is similar to those widely used in steam reforming. The other, cobalt-based, has less of a propensity for coking than nickel catalysts.

Linde says it has tested the catalysts in the lab for more than 1,000 hours. Last October, the company inaugurated a pilot plant near Munich where it plans to conduct longer-term and larger-scale runs to gather the data needed for commercial reactor design.

Spivey points out that dry reforming is no magic environmental bullet. The reaction is endothermic, and, like steam reforming, it is powered by a furnace that burns natural gas and emits CO 2 . “Because of the laws of thermodynamics, you’re never going to consume more CO 2 than you used to drive that reaction,” he says.

However, dry reforming can reduce the carbon footprint of an integrated process, Schoedel claims. For example, she says that a dry reformer integrated with a DME plant can offer 30% CO 2 emissions savings versus a “state of the art” setup where a combined steam and autothermal reformer feed a plant making methanol that is then used to make DME.