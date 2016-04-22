Light sparks conversion of dinitrogen to ammonia

Credit: Al Hicks/NREL

In an effort to improve on the way both nature and industry run chemical reactions, researchers have developed a technique that uses light to spur a bacterial enzyme to convert dinitrogen (N 2 ) into ammonia (NH 3 ). The method might one day lead to a more environmentally friendly industrial process for making NH 3 .

Currently, the iron-catalyzed Haber-Bosch process, used to make NH 3 from N 2 , is one of the world’s largest industrial processes in terms of tonnage produced. Ammonia is a major ingredient of fertilizer, and in the past century, the Haber-Bosch process has boosted crop production so much that the world population would be unsustainable without it. Ammonia is also a potential energy source for NH 3 -based fuel cells that power motor vehicles.

But the Haber-Bosch process requires high temperatures and pressures, is powered by fossil fuels, and emits large amounts of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. Nitrogen-fixing bacteria carry out the same process at room temperature with nitrogenase enzymes, but the eight-step biological process is slow and requires large amounts of the cellular fuel adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

Researchers have been trying for years to harness the best of both worlds by developing ways to combine the high efficiency of the Haber-Bosch process with the mild conditions, low greenhouse gas emissions, and reduced fossil-fuel dependence of biological nitrogen fixation. Now, Paul W. King of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and coworkers have come up with a potentially fruitful approach (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf2091).

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

They tested various redox-active nanocrystals before coming up with a cadmium sulfide (CdS) nanorod that efficiently transfers electrons to one of the nitrogenase complex’s two proteins—molybdenum-iron (MoFe) protein, which uses electrons to power N 2 -to-NH 3 conversion. The nanorod replaces nitrogenase’s other protein, Fe protein, by substituting light-driven energy for Fe protein’s ATP-driven energy generation process. The hybrid technique could use solar power to reduce N 2 to NH 3 and would produce no CO 2 . It works 63% as fast as native nitrogenase right now. But it might never reach the speed of the Haber-Bosch process because even native nitrogenases are slow in comparison.