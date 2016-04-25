Microbiome firms raise big money

The venture arms of Pfizer and Roche have led a $43 million round of financing for Second Genome, which is developing small molecules that modulate the microbiome. Second Genome plans to use the cash to expand drug discovery and support clinical trials for SGM-1019, which is in development to treat ulcerative colitis. Separately, Enterome Bioscience has raised $16 million in its third round of financing, in which Nestlé Health Science joined as a new investor. The microbiome-focused firm will use the proceeds to put EB8018, a small-molecule FimH antagonist recently licensed from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, into clinical studies for inflammatory bowel disease.
