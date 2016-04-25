Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Novel two-part lantibiotic identified

Two polypeptides work in tandem to kill drug-resistant bacterial strains

by Jyllian Kemsley
April 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Lantibiotic polypeptides form from the cyclization of serine or threonine (red) with a cysteine (blue) to form lanthionine (R = H) or methyllanthionine (R = CH3), which bridges a section of the polypeptide (Xn).
General structure of lanthionine.
Lantibiotic polypeptides form from the cyclization of serine or threonine (red) with a cysteine (blue) to form lanthionine (R = H) or methyllanthionine (R = CH3), which bridges a section of the polypeptide (Xn).

Lantibiotics are polypeptide antibiotics that feature one or more thioether-linked ring substructures. They form when bacteria modify a precursor polypeptide by dehy­drating serine or threonine residues, followed by cyclizing them with a cysteine thiol. This process forms the amino acid lanthionine or methyllanthionine, which makes up one side of the ring (shown). A newly identified lantibiotic, dubbed bicereucin, is unusual in that it features two separate polypeptides that work in tandem to kill bacterial strains such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus, report Liujie Huo and Wilfred A. van der Donk of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b02513). Working with Bacillus cereus strain SJ1, Huo and van der Donk identified the two bicereucin polypeptides, which they call Bsjα and Bsjβ. Bsjα lacks thioether-connected rings and consequently is not a lantibiotic, whereas Bsjβ is a traditional lantibiotic with one thioether ring. The researchers found that Bsjα appears to bind first to a target on a bacterium surface, and then Bsjβ binds to the bacterium-Bsjα complex. Only when both Bsjα and Bsjβ are present do they have antibiotic activity. The enzymes that process bicereucin may also be useful for producing d-amino-acid-containing polypeptides in synthetic biology applications, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phylogenetic screen finds antibiotics that work in a new way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria make a meal of penicillin﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dithiols limit number of disulfide isomers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE