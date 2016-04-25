Pharma R&D links industry, academia

The University of Chicago and AbbVie are joining to accelerate oncology drug discovery. Under the five-year agreement, AbbVie will provide funding to the university that may be used for preclinical research and clinical trials; it gains an option to exclusively license discoveries made under the agreement. Separately, Sanford Burnham Prebys (SBP) Medical Discovery Institute and GlaxoSmithKline have formed the SBP-GSK Center for Translational Neuroscience. Under a three-year agreement, GSK will support a research lab on SBP’s La Jolla, Calif., campus.
