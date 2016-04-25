Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Reclaiming mercury from spent fluorescent bulbs

New process might offer a more energy-efficient alternative to current recycling methods

by Melissa Pandika, special to C&EN
April 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Removing and reusing mercury from spent compact fluorescent lightbulbs helps keep the toxic element out of landfills, where it can enter the environment. In an effort to advance mercury recycling, researchers have developed a technique for processing spent CFLs that’s more energy efficient than current methods (ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.5b01612). Existing recovery methods evaporate mercury at high temperature, separating it from other materials in the bulbs. Parisa A. Ariya of McGill University and her colleagues instead use iron oxide nanoparticles to trap mercury at near room temperature without heating. The team broke open CFLs within a vessel that was connected to a chamber loaded with nanoparticles. As mercury vapor from the bulbs flowed into the chamber, it stuck to the nanoparticles. The team then used magnets to transfer the nanoparticles to an electrochemical reactor in which the researchers drove off ionic mercury species and reduced them to elemental mercury. Their prototype system recovered up to 85% of the mercury and required only 20 W of power, little enough for a small solar panel to provide.

Schematic of two-step mercury recovery process from light bulbs.
Credit: ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng.
In a new recycling process, magnetic Fe3O4 nanoparticles remove mercury vapor from spent fluorescent bulbs, followed by electrochemical separation to pull the mercury off the nanoparticles for reuse.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electrochemical method converts CO2 to graphite-like solids and other forms of carbon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New technique reclaims mercury from spent compact fluorescent light bulbs
B&W Gets Funds To Test Carbon Capture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE