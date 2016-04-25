Sanofi to expand plant in Belgium

Sanofi will spend $340 million to expand its biologics production site in Geel, Belgium. The French drug company already makes active ingredients for enzyme replacement therapies there. Additional capacity along with new process and quality control labs will support Sanofi’s monoclonal antibody development pipeline. Sanofi and its Genzyme biologics business have already invested $680 million at the 15-year-old site.
