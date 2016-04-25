Science Coaches seeks chemists

The ACS Education Division invites chemists to participate in its Science Coaches program, in which chemistry professionals volunteer to support an elementary, middle, or high school teacher for one school year.
The program, which began as a pilot in 2010 with only 32 scientists, aims to grow to 270 volunteer chemists during the 2015–16 academic year. Teachers participating in the program must now be members of the American Association of Chemistry Teachers.
ACS will continue to donate $500 to each school where a coach volunteers. The grant can be used to purchase science classroom supplies, such as goggles and molecular modeling kits, or experiences, such as field trips to a nearby chemistry laboratory.
Science Coaches perform demonstrations, plan labs, propose enrichment activities, and mentor science club members. Through their interactions with teachers in the Science Coaches program, chemists are able to connect with students to shape a positive association with science. “My role in Science Coaches is to spur innovation and excitement within each student and tie that to lifelong learning and career opportunities,” says Sammy Bell, director of process chemistry at Alcon Laboratories in Duluth, Ga.
Enrollment for the 2016–17 school year began on April 11. For more information, visit the Science Coaches website, www.acs.org/sciencecoaches.
