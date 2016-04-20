Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Speedy printing of smart surfaces

A roll-to-roll printer stamps nanoscale features onto sheets of materials

by Katherine Bourzac, special to C&EN
April 20, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
A new nanoimprinting process can create complex three-dimensional shapes over large surface areas.
Scanning electron micrographs of nanoimprinted shapes.
Credit: ACS Nano
A new nanoimprinting process can create complex three-dimensional shapes over large surface areas.

Materials scientists can turn sheets of plastic or metal into antibacterial, self-cleaning, or lubricating coatings by patterning the surfaces with nanostructures.

To make such smart surfaces quickly and on a large scale, Barbara Stadlober of Joanneum Research, a government research center in Austria, and colleagues built upon a nanoimprinting method that uses rotating stamps to continuously and rapidly impress patterns onto moving sheets of material (ACS Nano 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5b07411).

The sheets are coated with a polymer that hardens when exposed to ultraviolet light, curing the stamped pattern. To make a patterned metal surface, the researchers can use the sheet as a mold, coating it with metal that they can then pull off as a film. The system can continuously print features ranging from 100 nm to 25 μm wide on a substrate 250 mm wide, and at speeds greater than 10 meters per minute.

Stadlober’s group tailored the recipe of the UV-curable polymer to print different types of complex three-dimensional structures, such as mushroom shapes with undercut features. They made superhydrophobic plastic coatings and transparent electrodes consisting of an invisible grid of metal nanowires.

C. Grant Willson of the University of Texas, Austin, is impressed with the system’s performance and thinks the team could speed up the process by further improving the properties of the curable material.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE