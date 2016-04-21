Students create superheroes to support nanoscience

A federal science competition for high school students led to the creation of Radio Blitz, a superhero who disposes of waste. Students were challenged by the National Science Foundation and the National Nanotechnology Initiative to create superheroes who use nanoscience in their powers. Radio Blitz is the creation of Madeleine Chang from Bergen County Academies in New Jersey. It won both second prize and the People’s Choice Award.
