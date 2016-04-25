Tacoma methanol plant is canceled

NW Innovation Works, a Chinese-backed firm planning three methanol projects in the Pacific Northwest, has canceled plans for one of them: a $3.4 billion facility in Tacoma, Wash. Residents worried about the plant’s impact on the environment and local water consumption. In canceling the project, the company cited remediation required at the planned site, a former metal smelter. It also noted looming environmental due diligence deadlines. The company says it is committed to methanol projects in Clatskanie, Ore., and Kalama, Wash. It will ship the output from these plants to China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter