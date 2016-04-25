Valent boosts R&D

Sumitomo Chemical’s Valent USA crop protection subsidiary will expand its U.S. research facilities. Valent BioSciences, a biologic pest control division, will spend $22 million to build a research center at its headquarters in Libertyville, Ill., that will provide 6,000 m2 of office and lab space and 2,000 m2 of greenhouse space. The company will close a smaller facility in Long Grove, Ill. Valent USA also will build a field testing station in Illinois to complement its main research center in Mississippi.
