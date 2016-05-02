Credit: Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock

The 90th ACS Colloid & Surface Science Symposium (CSSS), sponsored by the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry, will be held on June 5–8 at Harvard University.

The technical program includes nearly 600 papers on all fundamental and applied areas of colloid and interface science.

The symposium is cochaired by David Weitz of Harvard University, Joyce Wong of Boston University, and Ramanathan Nagarajan of the Army Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Center.

Plenary lectures

90th CSSS at a glance Date: June 5-8 Location: Harvard University Contacts: Cochairs David Weitz (weitz@seas.harvard.edu), Joyce Wong (jywong@bu.edu), and Ramanathan Nagarajan (ramanathan.nagarajan.civ@mail.mil); Symposium Administrator Derek Barton (dbarton@seas.harvard.edu) Website: colloids2016.seas.harvard.edu

The symposium will feature two plenary lectures. The first, “Entangled Active Matter: From Ants to Living Cells,” will be presented by Françoise Brochard-Wyart of the Curie Institute in Paris. The second plenary lecture, “Nanoparticle Self-assembly: Bridging the Gap between Molecules and Nanoparticles,” will be presented by Eugenia Kumacheva of the University of Toronto.

In addition, the 2016 recipient of the Unilever Award for Outstanding Young Investigator in Colloid & Surfactant Science, Matthew Helgeson of the University of California, Santa Barbara, will present a plenary lecture on Tuesday. The Unilever Award is given in recognition of fundamental work in colloid or surfactant science carried out in North America by researchers in the early stages of their careers.

The recipient of the 2016 Victor K. LaMer Award, Michelle L. Personick of Wesleyan University, will present a plenary lecture on Wednesday. The LaMer Award recognizes the most outstanding doctoral dissertation in the fields of colloid and surface chemistry during the three-year period prior to the award year.

Technical sessions

There will be 14 technical symposia on topics including colloidal glasses and gels; microfluidics; rheology of complex fluids; surface science and catalysis; emulsions, foams, and dispersions; wetting, adhesion, and surface forces; nanomaterials for biomedicine; self-assembly at the molecular scale; biological interfaces; recent developments in nanomaterials; particle assemblies; colloidal and interfacial phenomena in environmental systems; advanced experimental and simulation techniques in colloid and interface science; and general papers.

In addition to the oral presentations, a poster symposium will be held on Monday evening. The exhibition will also take place on Monday evening.

Student activities and social events

Awards will be given for the best graduate student oral presentations and the four best posters by undergraduate and graduate students. The awards are sponsored by Langmuir and the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry. In addition, five LaMer keynote lectures will be given by recent doctoral degree recipients.

Social events include a welcoming reception on Sunday evening, a reception to accompany the poster and exhibit session on Monday evening, and a symposium banquet on Tuesday evening.

Registration and housing

Early registration is $540 for ACS members, $590 for non-ACS members, and $300 for students. Registration after May 13 will be $640 for ACS members, $690 for non-ACS members, and $350 for students. Registration for emeritus members will be $250 at any time. Guests can register for $130 at any time. The guest registration allows participation in the social events on Sunday and Monday evenings and the symposium banquet on Tuesday evening.

Cancellation requests received on or before May 13 will be entitled to a refund, minus a processing fee of $50. Cancellation requests received on or after May 14 cannot be honored. Refunds will be processed within 30 days after the conclusion of the meeting.

Housing for the conference participants will be available at two hotels, Le Méridien Cambridge-MIT and Boston Marriott Cambridge, and in the Buick Street residence hall of Boston University. All hotel and dormitory reservations must be made by deadlines posted on the meeting website to guarantee availability of rooms. Contact the hotel or dorm directly and indicate that you will be attending the CSSS. There will be limited bus transportation between the Boston University dorm and the meeting location at Harvard University. The hotels are accessible by public transportation.