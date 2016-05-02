Advertisement

May 2, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 18

Perovskite and other emerging photovoltaic technologies grab headlines. But will they ever come to market?

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 18
All Issues

Electronic Materials

The future of low-cost solar cells

Perovskite and other emerging photovoltaic technologies grab headlines. But will they ever come to market?

Chemists benefit from changes to China’s R&D policies

Push for technology transfer may have larger effect than funding boost

Perspectives: Back to the future of chemistry

A chemistry stalwart says the field must remain the creative and useful science, and not become the narrow science

  • Catalysis

    Chemists introduce a user’s guide for palladium acetate

    Better understanding of the catalyst precursor’s properties could make palladium catalysis more predictable and reproducible

  • Business

    Renewables firms focus on cost squeeze

    BIO conference attendees sought expertise, partners to help compete with fossil feedstocks

  • Business

    C&EN profiles China Catalyst Group, a young company that emphasizes R&D

    Zeolite maker grows by focusing on Chinese market for specialty catalysts

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Identifying honey’s floral origins

NMR can be used to fingerprint honey samples and help identify food frauds

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

High-tech ways to whip up whiskey and pancakes

 

