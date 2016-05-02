Aptuit acquires Swiss services firm

The U.S. pharmaceutical services firm Aptuit has acquired Exquiron Biotech, a Swiss company with expertise in assay development, high-throughput screening, selectivity testing, and hit characterization. Aptuit already has a European facility in Verona, Italy. With the purchase, Aptuit can now offer uninterrupted delivery of a research program from target to candidate nomination, CEO Jonathan Goldman says. Last month, the Chinese drug services firm WuXi AppTec made a similar European foray with the purchase of Munich-based Crelux.
