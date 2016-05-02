BASF opens crop lab in Germany

BASF has opened an R&D center at its crop protection headquarters in Limburgerhof, Germany, that will be a hub for work in biological and chemical protection for seed treatments. Combining the areas of expertise will provide farmers with strong crops starting from germination, the firm says. In 2012, BASF moved its plant health research headquarters to Research Triangle Park, N.C., because of lack of support for genetically modified crops in Europe.
