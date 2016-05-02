Catalyst targets fine chemicals

Chiral Technologies, a subsidiary of Japan’s Daicel, is joining with GreenCentre Canada to commercialize a new catalyst technology for fine chemicals synthesis. Invented by chemist Steven Bergens at the University of Alberta, the technology allows metal-based homogeneous catalysts to be attached to supports in flow reactors. According to the partners, such catalysts normally can’t be reused and often result in excess waste.
