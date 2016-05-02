Elanco licenses canine pain drug

Eli Lilly & Co.’s Elanco animal health division has licensed rights to a canine pain drug developed by Kansas-based Aratana Therapeutics. Approved by FDA in March, Galliprant is a noncyclooxygenase-inhibiting, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory designed to control osteoarthritic pain and inflammation in dogs. Elanco is paying $45 million up front and up to $83 million in milestones. Aratana licensed the drug for animal use in 2011 from Japan’s RaQualia Pharma. Aratana says it should be available in the fall.
