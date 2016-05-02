Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Generic drug approvals in U.S. set record in 2015

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
May 2, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

A record number of generic drugs—more than 700—were awarded either final or tentative approval in 2015, FDA says in a recent report. An annual report issued by the Office of Generic Drugs shows that 580 generic drugs were cleared for marketing and another 148 were tentatively approved during the year. FDA issues a tentative approval letter to a generic product applicant when the patents on the original brand-name medicine have not yet expired. A product that has tentative approval cannot be sold in the U.S. The report indicates that FDA rejected nearly 1,300 generic drug applications in 2015 and directed the manufacturers to fix problems. The agency, meanwhile, has essentially eliminated a backlog that once included more than 1,100 applications and is able to inform companies within about 40 days whether their application is sufficient for a full FDA review. In addition, the report touts FDA’s science initiatives to help the generics industry develop products that currently exist only in brand-name form. These include drugs that are inhaled or applied topically and are difficult to reproduce.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Restrictions lowered for cannabis-derived drug
India amends law to make generic drugs safer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Supreme Court ruling gives biosimilar drugs a boost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE