Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Group raises stink about a fragrance

by Cheryl Hogue
May 2, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

An environmental group last week called on U.S. consumer product makers to halt use of a synthetic musk fragrance sold under the trade name Galaxolide. Women’s Voices for the Earth says published studies show 1,3,4,6,7,8-hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8-hexamethylcyclopenta-γ-2-benzopyran (HHCB), which is used in laundry products, air fresheners, personal care products, and perfumes, is increasingly found in the Great Lakes. The group pointed to an assessment it commissioned of HHCB that concluded the chemical is persistent, accumulates in the environment, and is toxic to aquatic life. The assessment was done with GreenScreen for Safer Chemicals, a proprietary tool used to examine a compound’s hazards and compare it against alternative substances. SC Johnson, a company the activists are targeting for using HHCB, has cried foul. The company says the chemical “is present at very low concentrations that are hundreds to thousands of times lower than levels deemed safe by worldwide regulatory agencies.” EPA last year announced it could not identify any significant risks associated with HHCB. Similarly, the European Union has determined that there is no need for regulatory action on the substance.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE