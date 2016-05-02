Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Just ask

by Brought to you by the ACS Career Navigator
May 2, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Look for a lifesaver.
An illustration of a hand reaching for a lifesaver.
Credit: Shutterstock
Look for a lifesaver.

Once upon a time, a volunteer organization was having its annual awards banquet. Even though the event was similar to those of years past, it still took a lot of planning to arrange the venue, food, entertainment, decorations, invitations, awards, presenters, and all the other details involved in creating a successful event. And this was just one of many activities and events organized by the group throughout the year.

In the audience was a member who had only recently joined. This was her first time at this event, and she marveled at how smoothly everything went. She believed in the mission of the organization and would have been happy to help out, but it didn’t look like any help was needed.

Meanwhile, the organizer was overwhelmed, wondering how he was going to get everything done. He knew there were several other events coming up, and he was wondering how he was going to find time for all of them.

It did not occur to either of them to ask.

Ask if you can help.

If there’s something you want to do, ask. Even if your help is not needed with that particular event or activity, there’s always another one coming up. It’s best to start with a specific, well-defined task—maybe just manning the registration desk or picking speakers up at the airport. As you prove your abilities, larger opportunities will become available to you. As you learn more about the organization and its activities, you will be able to identify the opportunities you really want and figure out how to position yourself for them.

Ask others for help.

If you are coordinating an event or activity, don’t be afraid to ask for help. People will most often say yes to small, well-defined tasks when they are asked individually and personally, whereas a general plea to a large group will often be ignored (everyone thinks someone else will do it). If possible, tailor your request to the specific skills and interests of the person you are asking.

Ask why.

Don’t be afraid to ask why things are done a particular way and suggest new possibilities. Even if something had been tried in the past, as personnel and technology have changed, something that did not work 10 years ago just may be what is needed now. If you have real-world experience with similar organizations, you may be able to bring their successes to this new group.

Ask people for information.

You need someone to whom you can ask questions both about your specific responsibilities and about the organization in general. Unwritten rules and traditions often exist, and having a mentor in the organization can help you avoid inadvertently breaking any of them.

The next time you see something you’d like to help with, or the next time you need help with a project, find out who’s in charge, and ask. They may say no, but then you know and can move on to ask someone else. A much more likely outcome is that they will be thrilled to have your valuable contributions.

Get involved in the discussion.

The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network (www.acs.org/network-careers).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to do something you don’t want to do
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to answer difficult interview questions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Moving on up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE